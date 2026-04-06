As SAVAHCS Director/CEO, her duties include the overall organization and operation of a 295-bed, tertiary-care teaching medical center and multiple community-based clinics throughout Southern Arizona. SAVAHCS is the principal teaching affiliate with the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy, as well as 36 other institutions of higher learning.

Dr. Lockridge brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to this role. Most recently, she served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services within the Veterans Health Administration, where she provided oversight for 16 National Program Offices delivering operational, policy, and compliance support across VHA.

Dr. Lockridge earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Middle Tennessee State University, and dual bachelor’s degrees from Tennessee State University and Lipscomb University. She also serves as a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, reflecting her commitment to advancing healthcare education and practice.

With facilities in Tucson, Safford, Casa Grande, Sierra Vista, Yuma, and Green Valley, the SAVAHCS ensures outpatient and inpatient services are available to more than 171,000 Veterans residing in a catchment area which includes eight counties in Southern Arizona and one county in western New Mexico.