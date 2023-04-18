Stories
VA Phoenix health care top stories.
Copay waivers approved for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans
As of April 3, American Indians and Alaska Native Veterans living in Phoenix and surrounding areas will not be required to make copayments for either urgent care or health care provided by the VA.
Veggies for Veterans at 32nd Street VA Clinic
The Phoenix 32nd Street Veterans Affairs Clinic hosted its 6th annual Veggies for Veterans April 5, a program that gives vegetables to Veteran patients and Veteran employees.
Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
Are you missing out on what’s happening at the Phoenix VA Health Care System? Do you feel like the last one to know? Is everyone in your office talking about vegetables at the 32nd Street Clinic, but you don’t know why? Are your Veteran friends talking about the Fish Oil Capsule shortage?
Lifetime National Park passes provided to Veterans at Phoenix VA facilities
During the first three months of 2023, the U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest partnered with the Phoenix VA Health Care System to provide 590 Lifetime National Parks Passes to Veterans at three health care facilities.
PVAHCS Reaches out to Veteran's in Rural Communities
The Phoenix VA Health Care System reached out to the rural towns of Overgaard and Show Low, to increase awareness of the clinics in those areas, March 8 -9.
PVAHCS grows to fit Veterans needs with the new Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic
The Phoenix VA Health Care System’s much-anticipated and newest outpatient clinic, the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic, opened its doors to Veteran patient care, June 27, 2022.
Local Tuskegee Airman and Air Force Veteran Remembers Time in Service
Memorabilia and items covered the walls in his home, showcasing a humble man with a distinguished and notable military career.
PVAHCS Community Care team brightens the holidays for a local Veteran family
On Dec. 20, 2021, members of the Phoenix VA Health Care System delivered gifts to a Veteran family as part of the “Sponsor a Vet for the Holidays” program.