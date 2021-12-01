Skip to Content
Stories

VA Phoenix health care top stories.

PVAHCS grows to fit Veterans needs with the new Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic

The Phoenix VA Health Care System’s much-anticipated and newest outpatient clinic, the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic, opened its doors to Veteran patient care, June 27, 2022.

First Veterans check in at Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic.

Local Tuskegee Airman and Air Force Veteran Remembers Time in Service

Memorabilia and items covered the walls in his home, showcasing a humble man with a distinguished and notable military career.

Asa Herring, Tuskegee Airman and retired United States Air Force Lt. Colonel, looks over photographs of his time in service.

PVAHCS Community Care team brightens the holidays for a local Veteran family

On Dec. 20, 2021, members of the Phoenix VA Health Care System delivered gifts to a Veteran family as part of the “Sponsor a Vet for the Holidays” program.

Shawn Crossley and Stella Hagopian
