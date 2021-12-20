PVAHCS Community Care team brightens the holidays for a local Veteran family

On Dec. 20, 2021, members of the Phoenix VA Health Care System delivered gifts to a Veteran family as part of the “Sponsor a Vet for the Holidays” program.

Two Community Care team members, along with two social workers, visited the Veteran’s home after raising more than $1,500 to supply the family of seven with gifts.

For the last 11 years, the PVAHCS has participated in “Sponsor a Vet for the Holidays”. It is a program to provide assistance to qualified Veterans and Veteran families during the holiday season. Over the years the Phoenix VA has sponsored around 2,500 Veterans and their families and raised well over $185,000.

U.S. Army Veteran Gregory Enoch and his family, including children ranging in ages from 8 to 19, were sponsored by Community Care this year. Enoch expressed his gratitude for the Phoenix VA. “I’m just another one of those that thought, this would never happen to me,” said Enoch. “But we’ve come a long way, I credit God and the VA for that.”

Dr. Ann Wilford, Chief Phoenix VA Community Care and 14-year U.S. Navy Veteran, along with her team were excited to jump on the opportunity to provide additional assistance to the Veterans they strive to help every day.

“It’s always wonderful to be able to serve my fellow Veterans and in this particular situation it helped build camaraderie and helped bring together our entire service,” said Wilford. “It’s not just about patient care, we care about our Veterans and their families and this is another way we are able to show that.”

Wilford’s colleagues said she is an inspirational leader and compelled her team to help. Community Care is a considerably large department, with 166 employees ranging from doctors and nurses to administrative personnel.

“Giving and helping out our Veterans is something I never want to see stop here at the VA,” Wilford said.

The Phoenix VA Health Care System has programs to help Veterans and their families throughout the year. Talk to your social worker, today, they can help with resources and put together a plan of action and get you the assistance you need whether it be physical, mental or financial. If you don’t already have a social worker, ask your provider or mental health team for more information.

Faith in action is love, and love in action is service. -Mother Teresa