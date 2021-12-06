Endocrinology and Metabolism Fellowship

General Description

We offer a two-year training program sponsored by Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center and the Phoenix VA Health Care System with an optional third year for those interested in furthering their skills in biomedical research. The first year emphasizes the basic skills necessary for the practice of general endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism on rotations such as the VA Hospital Consult Service, Banner Good Samaritan Hospital Consult Service, Office Endocrinology, Pediatric Endocrinology, and Neuroendocrinology. The second year provides exposure to more advanced skills including thyroid ultrasound and fine needle aspiration. The second year also offers more specialized training as well as clinicical and/or basic science research. By structuring the rotations based on the fellows’ increasing levels of knowledge and sophistication, we provide progressive addition of responsibility and training in specific skills. An example of a typical schedule:

Year 1 - VA Endocrine Consult Service (six months), Banner Good Samaritan Endocrine Consult Service (three months), Phoenix Children's Hospital Pediatric Endocrinology (one month), Barrow's Neurologic Institute Neurosurgery/Pituitary Rotation (two months)

Year 2 - Basic and/or Clinical Research (nine months), elective (three months)

Year 3 (optional) - Independent supervised research (12 months)

During the second year, fellows will complete a nine-month minimum research requirement with appropriate protected time either at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center or NIDDK, NIH Phoenix branch. Current ongoing research is in the areas of:

Genetics and epidemiology of diabetes in the PIMA Indian Population

Macrovascular complications of diabetes

Vascular biology

Novel risk factors for atherosclerosis and cardiovascular outcomes

Epidemiology of diabetes and atherosclerosis

Health delivery systems to improve diabetes and its complications

Hypertension

Pituitary hormone deficiency and growth hormone replacement

PET and MRI imaging in vascular disease and endocrine disorders

Obesity and related metabolic disorders

Smartphone applications in health care implementation

Male reproductive endocrinology

Testosterone and estrogen replacement therapy

Nutritional effects on immune regulation and insulin resistance

Novel applications of diabetes medications

With available funding, fellows may choose to expand their research skills during a third year of training during which they will perform independent supervised research. Third year fellows would be expected to design, prepare and conduct a research project. Manuscript(s) preparation for publication in a peer-reviewed journal is expected.