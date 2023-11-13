Nutrition-Focused Summer Research Practicum

Diane Parrington, PhD, RD is a doctorally prepared RD who spent her tenure with the VA leading and encouraging RDs to work at the edge of their competence. Since 2009 she has served as the Deputy Associate Chief of Staff for Research (DACOS). This followed seven years as the Chair of the Clinical Nutrition Department and twelve years as a clinical dietitian. Three years before taking the DACOS position, she was a voting member and then Chair of the Institutional Review Board (IRB). The DACOS role is primarily administrative, working with investigators, the research committees, the Office of Research Oversight etc., participating in developing programs and processes to facilitate research. However, her time spent in clinical research and mentoring has been the most satisfying part of her job.

Dr. Parrington’s research interests have changed throughout her career and have always been informed by practice. As a novice RD working in the “Nursing Home Care Unit,” she wanted to know why we were serving “low-fat” (AHA) diets to our residents when they had hypocholesterolemia. Shortly after this article was published, she started my doctoral work at the University of Arizona, Tucson. While living in Phoenix (about 125 miles from Tucson), she worked as a clinical RD, and had 3 school age children. This was a time before distance learning or even the internet. It was a challenge, but she loved every minute, and she brought back everything she learned to share with her colleagues. She was privileged to work under the auspices of Dr. Mary Ann Kight, PhD, RD, a true pioneer in the field of nutritional assessment, and diagnoses.

Her interests had now turned toward palliative care nutrition. Still working in the NHCU, she was curious as to how some patients were labeled “here to die,” and therefore nutrition was considered irrelevant. But they didn’t all die, and some went on to have surgical interventions and other treatments. I reasoned there must be a role for nutrition in palliative care.

Working with Dr. Kight provided the opportunity to study the science of nutritional status assessment, using the 5 axes of evidence: Dietary and Alimentation, Weight and Anthropometrics, Biochemical/Metabolic, Clinical, and Drug. Dr. Parrington’s focus now turned to micronutrient imbalances testing the feasibility of a multi-micronutrient intervention to improve micronutrient status, cardiac function and quality of life in Veterans with CHF, and later the effects of a plant strong diet on cardiovascular risk factors.