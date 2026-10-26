Pharmacy Residency Programs

Essay (This replaces a formal letter of intent)

Our program is dedicated to developing well-rounded, compassionate, and forward-thinking pharmacists. In 500–750 words, please respond to the following:



1. What specifically draws you to our pharmacy residency program? Highlight elements of our training, culture, or focus areas that align with your professional goals.



2. Identify one personal or professional characteristic that sets you apart from other candidates. Provide concrete examples or experiences that demonstrate how this trait has shaped your growth and will benefit our program and the patients we serve.