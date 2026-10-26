Pharmacy Residency Programs
Pharmacy residencies allow a licensed pharmacist to apply the knowledge and skills learned in school to real patients, situations, and settings. You will also be exposed to different facets of practice and learn about the many and varied career paths available to pharmacists today.
Program Contact
PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
Taylor Kirby PharmD, BC-ADM
PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Residency Program Director
VA Phoenix health care
Email: Taylor.kirby@va.gov
Recruitment
Applications must be completed through PhORCAS and are due January 2, 2027.
The following should be included in the application:
Essay (This replaces a formal letter of intent)
Our program is dedicated to developing well-rounded, compassionate, and forward-thinking pharmacists. In 500–750 words, please respond to the following:
1. What specifically draws you to our pharmacy residency program? Highlight elements of our training, culture, or focus areas that align with your professional goals.
2. Identify one personal or professional characteristic that sets you apart from other candidates. Provide concrete examples or experiences that demonstrate how this trait has shaped your growth and will benefit our program and the patients we serve.
Curriculum Vitae, which should include:
- Pertinent education experiences, including brief descriptions of APPEs, clinical activities, and projects/presentations.
- Work experiences with a description of hours worked during the summer and/or school year.
- Extra-curricular activities, membership and/or leadership in professional organizations, publications, and research in which you have participated.
Recommendations / References
Three completed PhORCAS References forms
Please join the Phoenix VA in person or virtually at the following events to get to know us and the residency program we offer.