Pharmacy residency programs
Pharmacy residencies allow a licensed pharmacist to apply the knowledge and skills learned in school to real patients, situations, and settings. You will also be exposed to different facets of practice and learn about the many and varied career paths available to pharmacists today.
The purpose of a postgraduate year one (PGY1) pharmacy residency is to prepare pharmacists for the responsibilities associated with providing optimal medication management in various settings. Residency training is designed to provide residents experience working with a wide range of patients. A postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency is designed to build upon those competencies developed by a postgraduate year one (PGY1) pharmacy residency. (www.ashp.org)
The Phoenix VA Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Programs include:
This PGY1 pharmacy practice residency program develops the pharmacotherapy skills that will prepare a clinical pharmacist to provide medication management services in a variety of acute and ambulatory patient care settings. A 60 member clinical pharmacy team supports resident rotations and longitudinal learning experiences. Disease state management, patient education, and oral/written communication are emphasized. Residents will have opportunities to participate in other areas such as P&T committee meetings, pharmacoeconomics, medication use evaluations, drug information, drug literature evaluation, and completion of a drug monograph. A residency project will be designed and implemented with the assistance of preceptors and will be utilized to impact practices on the department and/or facility. Learning opportunities include internal medicine, primary care, critical care, specialty service clinics, mental health, geriatrics, infectious disease, anticoagulation, smoking cessation, management, and leadership seminars. This program is highly flexible and allows individual advancement based on personal motivation and ability, including the opportunity to co-precept PharmD students.
Purpose Statement: PGY1 Program Purpose: PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency provides highly motivated and exceptionally qualified residents with a myriad of experiences related to mental health areas including general psychiatry, acute/inpatient psychiatry, psychiatric emergency department, substance use disorders, pain management, and neurology. Longitudinal experiences include a residency project, medication education groups, and continuity of care clinic. Residents will also gain skills in formulary management, medication safety, and medication use evaluation. The program is flexible in that it will adapt to the needs of the individual resident, yet provide the basic foundation for quality clinical pharmacy practice. In all settings, the Clinical Pharmacist has medication ordering privileges consistent with their defined scope of practice. With more than 10 psychiatric clinical pharmacy specialist preceptors, the residents will practice under the preceptor's scope of practice with appropriate supervision. By providing an atmosphere for the resident to grow and develop individual talents (while receiving guidance and structure as required), the resident will become more cognizant of their strengths and weaknesses and will be able to continue to apply themselves and enhance their psychiatric pharmacy practice skills accordingly.
Purpose Statement: PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that improves medication therapy. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in the specialized practice area (when board certification for the practice area exists).