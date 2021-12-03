Pharmacy Residency Programs

The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency provides highly motivated and exceptionally qualified residents with a myriad of experiences related to mental health areas including general psychiatry, acute/inpatient psychiatry, psychiatric emergency department, substance use disorders, pain management, and neurology. Longitudinal experiences include a residency project, medication education groups, and continuity of care clinic. Residents will also gain skills in formulary management, medication safety, and medication use evaluation. The program is flexible in that it will adapt to the needs of the individual resident, yet provide the basic foundation for quality clinical pharmacy practice. In all settings, the Clinical Pharmacist has medication ordering privileges consistent with their defined scope of practice. With more than 10 psychiatric clinical pharmacy specialist preceptors, the residents will practice under the preceptor's scope of practice with appropriate supervision. By providing an atmosphere for the resident to grow and develop individual talents (while receiving guidance and structure as required), the resident will become more cognizant of their strengths and weaknesses and will be able to continue to apply themselves and enhance their psychiatric pharmacy practice skills accordingly.

