Podiatry Residency and Externship
The Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program with the added credential in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery (PMSR-RRA) is a 36-month medicine and surgery residency program designed to develop an expertise in the management of medically challenging patients, complex rearfoot and ankle surgery, diabetic limb salvage, and foot/ankle trauma. The program is sponsored by the Phoenix VA Health Care System.
Mission Statement
The mission of the residency program is to train residents who are highly skilled, have excellent medical and surgical knowledge, are compassionate physicians, and develop the potential to become leaders and teachers in podiatric medicine and surgery. Residents are expected to become life-long learners and to attain board certification in foot and ankle surgery and medicine through the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery (ABFAS) as well as the American Board of Podiatric Medicine (ABPM). This is achieved through progressive levels of experiences leading to advanced knowledge, skills and attitudes in the practice of podiatric medicine and surgery. Residency programs, by dedication to the development of competency in podiatric medicine and surgery, seek to add to the body of knowledge through research and other collaborative scholarly activities.
Application Process
Residency selection shall occur during CPME designated times in conjunction with the Residency Training Committee through the AACPM CASPR/CRIP. The program seeks to attract and select highly motivated, ethical, and intelligent students who will utilize their training and share it with others to benefit the profession. The program shall inform all applicants of the completeness and status of their applications.
Following interviews, the selection process is conducted with input from all VA podiatric attendings and residents. The preferred applicants are ranked and the ranking is submitted to CASPR for the match process.
Those candidates matched to the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center Podiatry Residency Program are extended a formal offer to participate as residents in our three-year program.
Contact Information
Kelly M. Pirozzi, DPM FACFAS
Director of Podiatric Medical Education
Carl T. Hayden VAMC
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819
phone: 602-277-5551, ext. 3227
fax: 602-200-6028 attn: Podiatry
e-mail: kelly.pirozzi@va.gov
Mission Statement
The mission of the Carl T. Hayden VAMC Podiatry Externship Program is to offer third and fourth year podiatric medical students a comprehensive academic, clinical, surgical, and biomechanical learning experience under the supervision and guidance of attending physicians and podiatric residents. This includes working in a busy podiatric practice with a wide variety of pathology, performing minor surgical procedures in the clinic, and assisting in major surgical cases in the operating room. Students will round on inpatients daily and assume significant responsibility for patient care. Incorporating a multi-disciplinary approach, students will have many learning opportunities in treating patients with acute and chronic problems and lower extremity manifestations of systemic disease. This includes advanced pathology, trauma, severe infections, and the full spectrum and scope of podiatric practice. Students will participate in journal club, weekly lecture series, workshops, and continuing education programs. Students are also required to give an extern presentation during their training experience.
Application Process
Students apply for clerkships through the centralized online application coordinated by the American Association of Colleges of Podiatric Medicine (AACPM). Clerkship offers are also extended through this system.
An externship is not required for attaining a residency position, but it is strongly encouraged. The primary goal of the externship month is an educational experience aimed at helping students develop their academic, clinical, and surgical skills. The rotation also allows the attending physicians an opportunity to assess the student's demeanor, rapport with patients, and level of knowledge and understanding of podiatric medicine and surgery in a variety of settings.
An interview through the Centralized Residency Interview Process (CRIP) is required for attaining a residency position.
Contact Information
Annie Jong, DPM
Director of Podiatric Medical Clerkships
Carl T. Hayden VAMC
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819
phone: 602-277-5551, ext. 6182
fax: 602-200-6028, Attn: Podiatry
e-mail: Annie.Jong@va.gov