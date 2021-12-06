Podiatry Residency and Externship

Mission Statement

The mission of the residency program is to train residents who are highly skilled, have excellent medical and surgical knowledge, are compassionate physicians, and develop the potential to become leaders and teachers in podiatric medicine and surgery. Residents are expected to become life-long learners and to attain board certification in foot and ankle surgery and medicine through the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery (ABFAS) as well as the American Board of Podiatric Medicine (ABPM). This is achieved through progressive levels of experiences leading to advanced knowledge, skills and attitudes in the practice of podiatric medicine and surgery. Residency programs, by dedication to the development of competency in podiatric medicine and surgery, seek to add to the body of knowledge through research and other collaborative scholarly activities.

Application Process

Residency selection shall occur during CPME designated times in conjunction with the Residency Training Committee through the AACPM CASPR/CRIP. The program seeks to attract and select highly motivated, ethical, and intelligent students who will utilize their training and share it with others to benefit the profession. The program shall inform all applicants of the completeness and status of their applications.

Following interviews, the selection process is conducted with input from all VA podiatric attendings and residents. The preferred applicants are ranked and the ranking is submitted to CASPR for the match process.

Those candidates matched to the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center Podiatry Residency Program are extended a formal offer to participate as residents in our three-year program.

Kelly M. Pirozzi, DPM FACFAS

Director of Podiatric Medical Education

Carl T. Hayden VAMC

650 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819

phone: 602-277-5551, ext. 3227

fax: 602-200-6028 attn: Podiatry

e-mail: kelly.pirozzi@va.gov