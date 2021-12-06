Psychology Training Programs

We currently offer training to eight doctoral interns in our Psychology Internship Program. The program begins in August each year. These positions are in the following areas of emphasis:

PTSD/General Mental Health

Health Psychology

Neuropsychology

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)

Our goals are multifaceted and are focused on developing well-rounded, effective, ethical, and professional psychologists. Although we offer specialized training opportunities within Health Psychology, Neuropsychology, Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI), and PTSD/General Mental Health, our training and supervision are intended to develop skills relevant to the general practice of psychology. The majority of the training occurs at our Main Hospital with additional training opportunities at local Vet Centers, Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC), and through Home-Based Primary Care.



We currently offer seven positions in our Clinical Psychology Fellowship Program that begins in September each year. These positions are in the following areas of emphasis:

General Mental Health

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Health Psychology

The Clinical Psychology Fellowship is organized with a goal of producing advanced competencies in the practice of clinical psychology so graduates have the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to assume the role of an independent, professional psychologist. Our Fellowship also provides a depth of experience within an area of emphasis. We believe that graduating Fellows should exhibit behavior that is consistent with professional standards and be able to provide competent assessment, interventions, consultation, and supervision. Additionally, Fellows will become highly trained in working with Veterans. Our Fellows are well-positioned to continue their professional careers in areas of high need within the VA system.