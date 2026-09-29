Psychology Internship Program

We currently offer training to eight doctoral interns. These positions are in the following areas of emphasis:

PTSD/General Mental Health

Health Psychology

Neuropsychology

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)

Our goals are multifaceted and are focused on developing well-rounded, effective, ethical, and professional psychologists. Although we offer specialized training in PTSD/General Mental Health, Health Psychology, Neuropsychology, and Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI), our training and supervision are intended to develop skills relevant to the general practice of psychology. The majority of the training occurs at our Main Hospital with additional training opportunities at local Vet Centers, Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and through Home-Based Primary Care.

Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of internship).

Please refer to the psychology internship brochure for details: