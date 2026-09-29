Psychology Internship and Residency Programs
Thank you for your interest in the Phoenix VA Health Care System’s Psychology Training Programs. The clinical services we provide afford excellent training opportunities to develop advanced competencies in clinical psychology, further preparing psychologists to serve within the VA or the nation at large. The Phoenix VA Health Care System offers both Psychology Internship and Residency training.
Psychology Internship Program
We currently offer training to eight doctoral interns. These positions are in the following areas of emphasis:
- PTSD/General Mental Health
- Health Psychology
- Neuropsychology
- Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)
Our goals are multifaceted and are focused on developing well-rounded, effective, ethical, and professional psychologists. Although we offer specialized training in PTSD/General Mental Health, Health Psychology, Neuropsychology, and Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI), our training and supervision are intended to develop skills relevant to the general practice of psychology. The majority of the training occurs at our Main Hospital with additional training opportunities at local Vet Centers, Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and through Home-Based Primary Care.
Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of internship).
Please refer to the psychology internship brochure for details:
Contact Information
Matthew Weyer, Ph.D
Director, Psychology Training Programs
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819
phone:
email: Matthew.Weyer@va.gov
Postdoctoral Residency Programs
Psychology Residency Program
We currently offer eight positions in our Psychology Postdoctoral Residency. These positions are in the following areas of emphasis:
- PTSD
- General Mental Health
- Health Psychology
The Psychology Postdoctoral Residency is organized with a goal of producing advanced competencies in the practice of psychology, so graduates have the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to assume the role of an independent, professional psychologist. Our residency also provides a depth of experience within an area of emphasis. We believe that graduating residents should exhibit behavior that is consistent with professional standards and be able to provide competent assessment, interventions, consultation, and supervision. Additionally, residents will become highly trained in working with Veterans. Our residents are well-positioned to continue their professional careers in areas of high need within the VA system.
Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of residency).
Please refer to the psychology postdoctoral residency brochure for details:
Contact Information
Matthew Weyer, Ph.D
Director, Psychology Training Programs
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819
phone:
email: Matthew.Weyer@va.gov
Clinical Neuropsychology Residency Program
We are pleased to offer a two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Residency. We accept one fellow each training year. This residency is APA accredited, meets the requirements recommended by the Houston Conference Guidelines, and is a member of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN).
Please refer to the neuropsychology residency brochure for details:
Contact Information
Mary Lu Bushnell, Psy.D., ABPP-CN
Director, Neuropyschology Residency
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819
phone:
email: Mary.Bushnell@va.gov
The psychology internship and residency programs at the Phoenix VA Health Care System) are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA CoA can be reached at: 750 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242; Telephone: 800-374-2721; 202-336-5979; TDD/TTY: 202-336-6123.