Social Worker Student and Intern Program

Social Work Student Guidelines

Mission Statement:

To provide a robust training and educational opportunity, in a welcoming atmosphere, to masters level social work students. Students will be prepared for the unique challenges social workers face in the workplace.



Internship Goals Include:

• Develop biopsychosocial assessment skills

• Develop suicide risk assessment skills

• Develop suicide prevention safety plan creation skills

• Develop clinical intervention skills such as (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Motivational Interviewing)

• Develop case management skills

• Develop the ability to facilitate group and individual therapy

• Develop discharge planning skills

• Learn how to work effectively on an interdisciplinary team

• Learn how to complete advance directives

• Learn how to provide psychoeducation

• Develop an understanding of internal and external resources available to the Veteran population

• Resource referral and allocation skills



NOTE: These are broad goals. Your personal goals will be influenced by your placement.



Assessment Methods:

Social work students will be assessed using the goals outlined on their individual learning contract. This assessment will utilize input from Task Supervisors as well as other VA staff you have contact with during your internship. Throughout your internship, you will be given the support needed to be successful. Concerns in performance will be discussed with the student and the university’s field liaison. If there are significant concerns during the first semester, the student may not return for internship during the second semester.

Location and Address:

Phoenix VA Health Care System

650 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, Arizona 85012-1892



Social Work Student Work Group:

Chair: Christopher Harris, LCSW

Member: Jeanette Devevo, LCSW

Member: Sarah Hartz, LCSW

Member: Robert Heinz, LCSW

Member: Rebecca Hinchcliff, LMSW

Member: Aleishia James-Cooper, LCSW

Member: Paloma Kwiedacz, LMSW

Member: Regina Sharp, LCSW

Member: Michelle Sullivan, LCSW



Open House:

This event is designed for students to attend and learn about different placements that are available through the Phoenix VA Health Care System. Social workers from several of the programs will be available for questions. This event is an excellent time for you to ask questions and determine if interning at the Phoenix VA is a good fit for you. This event is usually held at the beginning of each calendar year. ASU students please see Sonia for specific date. Additionally, you may e-mail Christopher.Harris5@va.gov to obtain information regarding the date of open house or other questions regarding a social work internship with the PVAHCS.



Internship Orientation:

The first 2.5 weeks of your internship you will be in orientation. Several topics will be covered during orientation. Some of them include: mandated reporting, client decision making capacity, understanding the VA pay system, petitioning and court ordered treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for depression and anxiety, Motivational Interviewing (MI), understanding the VA electronic medical record system, Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behaviors (PMDB), social work ethics, suicide prevention, and professional boundaries.



Stipend Information:

The Phoenix VA is authorized several stipend positions and there are non-stipend positions available. The compensation is appropriately $12 a hour. Students will receive compensation for a maximum of 16 hours a week. You are not guaranteed a stipend position.



Internship Days:

Tuesday and Thursday are the standard internship days. There may be some availability of other days. However, this cannot be guaranteed.



Internship Duration:

Many universities require 480 hours per internship. However, as the VA internship is a stipend; students are required to complete 500 hours.



Internship Hours:

There is some flexibility with work hours. This will depend on your placement and the schedule of the staff you are working with. Average work hours are 7:30AM to 4:00PM.



Requirements for starting your internship:

Students are asked to complete the following documents, OF 306 and VA 10-2850D, PRIOR to your interview. Once the forms are completed please e-mail them the Chair of the Social Work Student Committee. If you were selected for an internship at the Phoenix VA please complete all of the below documents expect for the OF 306 and VA 10-2850D, as you completed them prior to your interview. These documents need to be completed FOUR MONTHS PRIOR to the start of the internship in August. If you do not have the proper codes or a “PIV” card, you will not be allowed to begin the internship. A PIV card and computer codes are required for you to access patient information. You’ll need to fill out all forms below in a timely manner to be able to intern at the Phoenix VA Social Work Department.