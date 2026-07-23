VA Pittsburgh health care
At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
University Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Pittsburgh health care
Stories
Veterans with asthma and other respiratory problems can get top-notch personalized care through VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s (VAPHS) Deployment-Related Respiratory Disease Clinic.