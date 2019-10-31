VA Pittsburgh health care
At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Manage your health online
In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care
Stories
Stroke Survivor:'Time is Brain'
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Veterans Research Foundation of Pittsburgh hosted stroke survivor, author and advocate Ted Baxter to celebrate World Stroke Day.
Battlefield Acupuncture comes to VA Pittsburgh
Veteran Nadine Stanford was in excruciating pain. Twenty minutes later, after a series of 10 small needles were placed in her ear, the pain was gone. Battlefield acupuncture is how it happens.
Events
Mindful Mondays
VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET