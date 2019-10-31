 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA Pittsburgh health care

Pittsburgh VAMC University Drive Facility Image
Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Main phone: 866-482-7488
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
The entrance to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center--University Drive

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005
Main phone: 412-360-6000
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Heinz campus of the VA hospital system in Pittsburgh
See all locations  

Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and view your appointments 

In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care

Get help from a patient advocate Medical records office Phone directory Compare our performance with non-VA health facilities
Billing and insurance Become a volunteer Annual reports and newsletters

Stories

Stroke Survivor:'Time is Brain'

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Veterans Research Foundation of Pittsburgh hosted stroke survivor, author and advocate Ted Baxter to celebrate World Stroke Day.

veteran meets stroke survivor and author

Battlefield Acupuncture comes to VA Pittsburgh

Veteran Nadine Stanford was in excruciating pain. Twenty minutes later, after a series of 10 small needles were placed in her ear, the pain was gone. Battlefield acupuncture is how it happens.

Battlefield Accupuncture
See all stories

Events

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Feb 3
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
See all events

Get updates from VA Pittsburgh health care