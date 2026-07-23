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VA Pittsburgh health care

At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Heinz campus of the VA hospital system in Pittsburgh

University Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

The entrance to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center--University Drive

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Pittsburgh health care

Stories

Veterans with asthma and other respiratory problems can get top-notch personalized care through VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s (VAPHS) Deployment-Related Respiratory Disease Clinic.

Hands holding transparent 3D-printed lungs against a teal background.

Get updates from VA Pittsburgh health care