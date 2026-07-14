Leadership
Find contact information for members of VA Pittsburgh Health Care System's leadership team.
Interim Executive Director
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone:
Deputy Executive Director
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone:
Chief of Staff
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone:
Associate Director, Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone:
Deputy Chief of Staff
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone:
Acting Associate and Assistant Director
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone:
Acting Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: