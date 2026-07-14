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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Pittsburgh Health Care System's leadership team.

Derek Coughenour in a black suit and tie standing in front of the U.S. and SES flags.

Interim Executive Director

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone:

Prachi V. Asher, FACHE

Deputy Executive Director

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone:

Dr. Ali Sonel official portrait

Chief of Staff

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone:

Carmen Concepcion

Associate Director, Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone:

Brooke Decker, MD

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone:

Dr. Jason Fay official portrait

Acting Associate and Assistant Director

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone:

Renee Coker wearing a pink blazer in front of the U.S. flag.

Acting Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: