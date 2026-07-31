Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
VA Health Connect
A phone is all you need to connect with our VA Health Connect care team. You can ask medical/mental health questions, schedule appointments, talk with a medical provider, learn about treatment options, and refill your medications. Call 855-679-0952 and select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to speak to a nurse. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Tele Emergency Care
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, call a triage nurse at 833-835-3874. We have nurses ready to help 24 hours a day. If needed, our Tele Emergency Care providers are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, 365 days per year. (NOTE: If you believe that your condition is life threatening, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.)
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Pittsburgh health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pittsburgh health care.
Mailing address
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Main phone numbers
Local: 412-822-2222
Toll-free: 866-482-7488
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.
A – F
See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.
Amputee Clinic
Associate Director
Associate Director for Patient Care Services
Audiology
Beneficiary Travel
Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD)
Chaplain services
Chief of Staff
Community-based care
Critical care
DAV Van
Dental
Deputy Director
Director's Office
Emergency department
Employment verification
Eye clinic
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
See Privacy Office
G – M
Gastroenterology and hepatology
Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center
Hearing aid repair clinic
Hepatitis C screening and treatment
Homeless Veterans care coordinators
Hoptel and lodging program
Human Resources department
Intimate partner violence program office
Kidney disease / dialysis
Library services
MOVE!
Mental health
Minority Veterans program
My HealtheVet coordinator
N – Z
National Crisis Line
988 and press 1
Nutrition services
Pathology and laboratory medicine
Patient advocates
Pharmacy refills
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Podiatry
Police Department
University Drive Division, Building 1, Room 1N219
Primary care call center
Privacy office
By appointment only
Prosthetics
Public affairs office
Recreation
Release of Information office (medical records)
Respiratory therapy
Returning service members program
Special environmental health registry evaluation programs for Veterans
Speech pathology
Spinal cord injury
Substance abuse treatment and opioid renewal clinic
Suicide prevention coordinator
Suicide prevention hotline
Surgery service
Telehealth
Tobacco Cessation
Transition and care management program
Vet Centers
Veterans Crisis Line
988 and press 1
Vision impairment services
Wheelchair, seating and power mobility clinic
Women's health services
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about VA Pittsburgh Health System.
Phone: 412-822-3536
Email: VAPHSMediaRelations@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 412-822-2222 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the press and the public have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
(Please do not submit FOIA requests for medical records.)
You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Pittsburgh by email, fax or mail.
Email: vhapthfoiaops@va.gov
Fax: 412-822-1185
Mail:
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Privacy Office (136H2-A)
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Contact the Privacy Office for questions about your FOIA request to VA Pittsburgh. Do not contact the Privacy Office for questions about medical records requests.
Phone: 412-822-1123 or 412-822-1124
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhapthwebteam@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181