Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your health records

View, download, or share your medical records with us online, or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information offices.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Pittsburgh health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pittsburgh health care.

Mailing address

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Main phone numbers

Local: 412-822-2222
Toll-free: 866-482-7488

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.

  • See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.

    Amputee Clinic

    412-822-3017

    Associate Director

    412-822-3325

    Associate Director for Patient Care Services

    412-360-6103

    Audiology  

    412-360-6400

    412-360-6428  

    Beneficiary Travel

    412-360-1467
    412-360-1468

    Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD)

    412-360-6611
    412-360-6092

    Chaplain services

    412-822-1551

    Chief of Staff

    412-360-6102

    Community-based care

    412-822-2910

    Critical care

    412-360-6215

    DAV Van

    412-360-6957

    Dental

    412-822-2130

    Deputy Director

    412-360-6101

    Director's Office

    412-360-6391

    Emergency department

    412-360-6322

    Employment verification

    800-367-5690

    Eye clinic

    412-360-6700  

    Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

    See Privacy Office

  • Gastroenterology and hepatology

    412-360-6242

    Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center

    412-360-2915

    Hearing aid repair clinic

    412-360-6400
    412-360-6428

    Hepatitis C screening and treatment

    412-360-1232

    Homeless Veterans care coordinators  

    412-822-1272

    Hoptel and lodging program

    412-360-6233

    Human Resources department

    412-822-3550

    Intimate partner violence program office

    412-852-1963

    Kidney disease / dialysis

    412-360-3818

    Library services

    412-360-3054
    412-822-1748

    MOVE!

    412-822-3114

    Mental health

    412-360-6600

    Minority Veterans program

    412-822-3537

    My HealtheVet coordinator

    412-360-6838
    412-360-6447 (FAX)

  • National Crisis Line  

    800-273-8255

    Nutrition services  

    412-822-3000  

    Pathology and laboratory medicine

    412-360-1572

    Patient advocates

    412-360-3614

    Pharmacy hotline

    866-400-1242

    Pharmacy refills

    866-482-7488, select 1
    412-822-3140

    Physical medicine and rehabilitation

    412-822-2111

    Podiatry

    412-822-3000

    Primary care call center

    412-822-3000

    Privacy office

    By appointment only

    412-822-1123
    412-822-1124

    Prosthetics

    412-822-3728

    Public affairs office

    412-822-3536

    Recreation

    412-822-3080

    Release of Information office (medical records)

    412-822-1135
    412-822-1161 (FAX)

    Respiratory therapy  

    412-360-6238

    Returning service members program

    412-822-2362

    Special environmental health registry evaluation programs for Veterans

    412-822-1707

    Speech pathology

    412-360-6400
    412-360-6428

    Spinal cord injury

    412-822-3000

    Substance abuse treatment and opioid renewal clinic

    412-360-3692

    Suicide prevention coordinator

    412-360-6515

    Suicide prevention hotline

    800-273-8255

    Surgery service

    412-360-6700

    Telehealth

    866-482-7488
    412-822-2222

    Transition and care management program

    412-822-2362

    Vet Centers

    877-927-8387

    Veterans Crisis Line

    800-273-8255

    Vision impairment services

    412-822-2176

    Wheelchair, seating and power mobility clinic

    412-822-2180

    Women's health services

    412-360-6289

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Pittsburgh Health System.

Phone: 412-822-3536
Email: VAPHSMediaRelations@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 412-822-2222 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Pittsburgh

Email: VHAV04FOIAPTH@va.gov
Fax: 412-822-1185
Mail:
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Privacy Office (136H2-A)
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

For questions about your request to VA Pittsburgh

Phone: 412-822-1123 or 412-822-1124

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhapthwebteam@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Get updates from VA Pittsburgh health care

