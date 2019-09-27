Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

View, download, or share your medical records with us online, or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information offices.

Pay your VA Pittsburgh health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pittsburgh health care.

Mailing address

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Main phone numbers

Local: 412-822-2222

Toll-free: 866-482-7488

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.