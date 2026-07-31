Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

VA Health Connect

A phone is all you need to connect with our VA Health Connect care team. You can ask medical/mental health questions, schedule appointments, talk with a medical provider, learn about treatment options, and refill your medications. Call 855-679-0952 and select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to speak to a nurse. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Tele Emergency Care

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, call a triage nurse at 833-835-3874. We have nurses ready to help 24 hours a day. If needed, our Tele Emergency Care providers are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, 365 days per year. (NOTE: If you believe that your condition is life threatening, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.)

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Pittsburgh health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pittsburgh health care.

Mailing address

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Main phone numbers

Local: 412-822-2222
Toll-free: 866-482-7488

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.

A – F

See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.

Amputee Clinic

Associate Director

Associate Director for Patient Care Services

Audiology  

 

Beneficiary Travel

412-360-3620  option 3

Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD)


Chaplain services

Chief of Staff

Community-based care

Critical care

DAV Van

Dental

Deputy Director

Director's Office

Emergency department

Employment verification

Eye clinic

 

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

See Privacy Office

G – M

Gastroenterology and hepatology

Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center

Hearing aid repair clinic


Hepatitis C screening and treatment

Homeless Veterans care coordinators  

Hoptel and lodging program

Human Resources department

Intimate partner violence program office

Kidney disease / dialysis

Library services


MOVE!

Mental health

Minority Veterans program

My HealtheVet coordinator


(FAX)

N – Z

National Crisis Line  

988 and press 1

Nutrition services  

 

Pathology and laboratory medicine

Patient advocates

Pharmacy refills

select 1

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Podiatry

Police Department

University Drive Division, Building  1, Room 1N219

Primary care call center

Privacy office

By appointment only


Prosthetics

Public affairs office

Recreation

Release of Information office (medical records)


(FAX)

Respiratory therapy  

Returning service members program

Special environmental health registry evaluation programs for Veterans

Speech pathology


Spinal cord injury

Substance abuse treatment and opioid renewal clinic

Suicide prevention coordinator

Suicide prevention hotline

988

Surgery service

Telehealth


Tobacco Cessation

Transition and care management program

Vet Centers

Veterans Crisis Line

988 and press 1

Vision impairment services

Wheelchair, seating and power mobility clinic

Women's health services

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about VA Pittsburgh Health System.

Phone: 412-822-3536
Email: VAPHSMediaRelations@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 412-822-2222 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the press and the public have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

(Please do not submit FOIA requests for medical records.)

You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Pittsburgh by email, fax or mail.

Email: vhapthfoiaops@va.gov
Fax: 412-822-1185
Mail:
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Privacy Office (136H2-A)
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Contact the Privacy Office for questions about your FOIA request to VA Pittsburgh. Do not contact the Privacy Office for questions about medical records requests.

Phone: 412-822-1123 or 412-822-1124

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhapthwebteam@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: 