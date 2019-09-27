Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Access your health records
View, download, or share your medical records with us online, or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information offices.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Pittsburgh health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pittsburgh health care.
Mailing address
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Main phone numbers
Local: 412-822-2222
Toll-free: 866-482-7488
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.
Amputee Clinic
412-822-3017
Associate Director
412-822-3325
Associate Director for Patient Care Services
412-360-6103
Audiology
412-360-6400
412-360-6428
Beneficiary Travel
412-360-1467
412-360-1468
Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD)
412-360-6611
412-360-6092
Chaplain services
412-822-1551
Chief of Staff
412-360-6102
Community-based care
412-822-2910
Critical care
412-360-6215
DAV Van
412-360-6957
Dental
412-822-2130
Deputy Director
412-360-6101
Director's Office
412-360-6391
Emergency department
412-360-6322
Employment verification
800-367-5690
Eye clinic
412-360-6700
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
See Privacy Office
Gastroenterology and hepatology
412-360-6242
Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center
412-360-2915
Hearing aid repair clinic
412-360-6400
412-360-6428
Hepatitis C screening and treatment
412-360-1232
Homeless Veterans care coordinators
412-822-1272
Hoptel and lodging program
412-360-6233
Human Resources department
412-822-3550
Intimate partner violence program office
412-852-1963
Kidney disease / dialysis
412-360-3818
Library services
412-360-3054
412-822-1748
MOVE!
412-822-3114
Mental health
412-360-6600
Minority Veterans program
412-822-3537
My HealtheVet coordinator
412-360-6838
412-360-6447 (FAX)
National Crisis Line
800-273-8255
Nutrition services
412-822-3000
Pathology and laboratory medicine
412-360-1572
Patient advocates
412-360-3614
Pharmacy hotline
866-400-1242
Pharmacy refills
866-482-7488, select 1
412-822-3140
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
412-822-2111
Podiatry
412-822-3000
Primary care call center
412-822-3000
Privacy office
By appointment only
412-822-1123
412-822-1124
Prosthetics
412-822-3728
Public affairs office
412-822-3536
Recreation
412-822-3080
Release of Information office (medical records)
412-822-1135
412-822-1161 (FAX)
Respiratory therapy
412-360-6238
Returning service members program
412-822-2362
Special environmental health registry evaluation programs for Veterans
412-822-1707
Speech pathology
412-360-6400
412-360-6428
Spinal cord injury
412-822-3000
Substance abuse treatment and opioid renewal clinic
412-360-3692
Suicide prevention coordinator
412-360-6515
Suicide prevention hotline
800-273-8255
Surgery service
412-360-6700
Telehealth
866-482-7488
412-822-2222
Transition and care management program
412-822-2362
Vet Centers
877-927-8387
Veterans Crisis Line
800-273-8255
Vision impairment services
412-822-2176
Wheelchair, seating and power mobility clinic
412-822-2180
Women's health services
412-360-6289
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Pittsburgh Health System.
Phone: 412-822-3536
Email: VAPHSMediaRelations@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 412-822-2222 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Pittsburgh
Email: VHAV04FOIAPTH@va.gov
Fax: 412-822-1185
Mail:
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Privacy Office (136H2-A)
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
For questions about your request to VA Pittsburgh
Phone: 412-822-1123 or 412-822-1124
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Pittsburgh.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhapthwebteam@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018