Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

A phone is all you need to connect with our VA Health Connect care team. You can ask medical/mental health questions, schedule appointments, talk with a medical provider, learn about treatment options, and refill your medications. Call 855-679-0952 and select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to speak to a nurse. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Tele Emergency Care

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, call a triage nurse at 833-835-3874. We have nurses ready to help 24 hours a day. If needed, our Tele Emergency Care providers are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, 365 days per year. (NOTE: If you believe that your condition is life threatening, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.)

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Pittsburgh health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Pittsburgh health care.

Mailing address

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Main phone numbers

Local: 412-822-2222

Toll-free: 866-482-7488

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.