 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from VA Pittsburgh health care facilities to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a DAV van ride.

On this page

About DAV services

VA Pittsburgh and DAV work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from VAPHS for scheduled medical appointments.

Approximately 20 DAV vans serve VAPHS. These vans transport Veterans from 26 different counties throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Pennsylvania DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
Allegheny County 412-360-6957 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Thursday and Friday (1st and 3rd); Appointments beginning at 9 a.m. up to appointments beginning at 2 p.m. except Wednesday
Armstrong County 724-545-9016 Meckling-Shakely Veterans Center
Beaver County 724-770-4450 Monday and Wednesday – Butler VA Medical Center; Tuesday and Thursday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Bradford/McKean County 814-460-2327
Butler County 724-477-5010
Clearfield County 814-765-4611
Crawford County (Meadville) 814-337-6077
Erie County 814-860-2095 Monday through Friday
Greene County (Waynesburg) 724-852-5275
Indiana County 724-465-3815
Lawrence County 724-656-6868
Mercer County 724-346-1579 , ext. 3229
Somerset County 814-445-1551 Tuesday through Friday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System; Monday – James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA
Washington County 1-800-331-5058 Tuesday and Wednesday – the western part of the county; ask for DAV van. Thursday and Friday – the Mon Valley part of the county; ask for DAV van.
Warren County 814-723-3100
Westmoreland County 724-830-3532 Monday through Friday
Venago County (Franklin) 814-337-6077
Ohio DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
Belmont County (St. Clairsville) 740-325-1042 Monday through Thursday – 2 vans; Friday – 1 van
Harrison County (Cadiz) 740-942-8441 Monday through Friday, as needed
Jefferson County (Steubenville) 740-283-8571 Monday through Friday
Monroe County 740-213-0058 Monday through Friday, as needed
West Virginia DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
Brooke & Hancock Counties 304-527–3410 Monday through Friday; Brook County Senior Center
Marshall & Ohio Counties (Wheeling) 304-232–0587 Monday through Friday; Wheeling Veterans Center
New York DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
Chautauqua, NY 716-672-9883 or 716-792-9462
Erie County (Erie, PA) 814-860-2095 Monday through Friday
Crawford County (Meadville, PA) 814-337-6077

Other Veteran shuttle services

Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to VAPHS patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.

Pennsylvania shuttle services
Service provider Phone number Hours and location information
VA Transportation Dispatch (Wheelchair Vans) 412-822–1635
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA 814-940–7838 VA shuttle to Pittsburgh; 2 buses Monday through Friday
Butler VA Medical Center 724-287–4781 2 buses Monday through Friday
Mercer County Community Transit 724-981–6222
Erie VA Medical Center 800-274–8387
Fayette County (Uniontown) 724-430–1299 2 buses Monday through Friday
Holidaysburg Veterans Home 814-696–5221
Johnstown, PA 814-539–3863
Ohio shuttle services
Service provider Phone number Hours and location information
Washington County (Marietta) 740-568–9009
West Virginia shuttle services
Service provider Phone number Hours and location information
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Clarksburg 304-623–3461, ext. 3221 2 vans Monday through Thursday; 1 van on Friday

Local transportation options

Many medical centers and clinics in VAPHS are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

  • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
  • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
  • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
  • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
  • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
  • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
  • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
  • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
  • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
  • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
  • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)
Last updated: