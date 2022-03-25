Warrior to Soul Mate
- When
-
Saturday, Apr 9, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Learning Exchange (building 29, second floor)
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or call Chaplain Service at 412-360-1826.
Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.
Couples will learn practical skills to:
- Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
- Grow mutual respect
- Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
- Connect feelings with behaviors
- Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
- Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions