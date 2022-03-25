 Skip to Content

Warrior to Soul Mate

When
Saturday, Apr 9, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Where

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Learning Exchange (building 29, second floor)

Cost
Free

Registration

Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or call Chaplain Service at 412-360-1826.

Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.

Couples will learn practical skills to:

  •  Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
  • Grow mutual respect
  • Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
  • Connect feelings with behaviors
  • Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
  • Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions
