Virtual Veterans Town Hall
Our virtual town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.
- When
-
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET
- Where
-
University Drive
Pittsburgh , PA
- Cost
- Free
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and a representative from the VBA Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
There are two ways to join:
- Join via Webex
- Join via phone
- Call 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code 2760 192 9695
- Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.
