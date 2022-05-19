 Skip to Content

Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Our virtual town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

When
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET
Where

University Drive

Pittsburgh , PA

Cost
Free

Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and a representative from the VBA Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

There are two ways to join:

  1. Join via Webex
  2. Join via phone
    • Call 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code 2760 192 9695
    • Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.

