PACT Act Virtual Town Hall for Veterans
When:
Tue. Sep 13, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Please join VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System for its PACT Act Virtual Veterans Town Hall to learn about the new law’s benefits for Veterans, their families and survivors. VA Pittsburgh leadership and representatives of the Veterans Benefits Administration will discuss and answer questions about the act’s expanded enrollment opportunities for VA health care and new presumptive conditions for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
Join Online | Join by phone at 1-404-397-1596 (access code: 2763 835 0349)
Event number: 2763 835 0349 | Event password: WmdkfdU5$44