Veterans Town Hall
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
When:
Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
There are two ways to join:
- Join via Webex
- Join via phone by calling 1-404-397-1596 and enter the access code 2763 597 2817
(Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.)
Our virtual town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care. Veterans, families and the public are welcome to attend.