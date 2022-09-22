COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot clinic
When:
Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host a walk-in COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot clinic 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the atrium at the University Drive campus in Oakland.
All enrolled Veterans can receive a flu shot and all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can receive the COVID-19 booster at no cost. Enrolled Veterans can receive both the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the clinic.