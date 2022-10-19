 Skip to Content
COVID booster/flu shot clinic

When:

Sat. Oct 22, 2022, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Atrium

Cost:

Free

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host a walk-in COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot clinic 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the atrium at its University Drive campus in Oakland.

All enrolled Veterans can receive a flu shot and all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can receive the COVID-19 booster at no cost. Enrolled Veterans can receive both the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the clinic.

