Blue Christmas
Christmas for some is a painful time. Our Dec. 21 Blue Christmas service acknowledges hope for those who mourn and struggle.
When:
Wed. Dec 21, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
This service is to help create some space for those who are experiencing the not so merry and bright aspects of the holiday season.
Christmas can be a painful time for some. We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern and to know that we are not alone.
We will be sharing and hearing prayers, sacred texts, and music as we acknowledge that there is hope for those who mourn and for those who struggle.
Due to infection prevention restrictions, the event is virtual and in-person attendance is limited to persons/patients at University Drive on official business.
Join by TEAMS:
https://bit.ly/3HftZ3k
Meeting number:
268 505 565 167
Meeting password:
Ve2Gp6
Individual Reflection:
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
University Drive Chapel
Bldg. 29, 2nd Floor