S.A.V.E. Training on Suicide Prevention
S.A.V.E. training gives caregivers key information about suicide prevention, the warning signs for suicide risk, and where to get help when needed.
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority. Caregivers often are the first to know when their Veteran loved one is experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis. S.A.V.E. training gives caregivers key information about suicide prevention, the warning signs for suicide risk, and where to get help when needed.
S.A.V.E. assists caregivers to act with care and compassion if they encounter a suicidal Veteran.
- Signs of suicidal thinking.
- Ask questions.
- Validate the person’s experience.
- Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help.
To register and for details on how to join, call 412-822-2364.