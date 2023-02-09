Warrior to Soulmate
A one-day workshop for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.
When:
Fri. Feb 24, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
READY TO GET STARTED?
Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication
Workshop) or call 412-360-1832 for more information.
HOW DOES WARRIOR TO SOUL MATE WORK?
Couples attend a one-day workshop where they learn practical skills to:
- Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
- Grow mutual respect
- Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
- Connect feelings with behaviors
- Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
- Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions