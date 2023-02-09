Warrior to Soulmate

IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA PITTSBURGH

We require all entrants to wear a VA-provided procedure mask. For information on visitation, please see Operating Status. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.

COVID-19 Vaccines at VA Pittsburgh: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see VAPHS COVID-19 Vaccines.

COVID-19 Emergency Department care: To ensure we can prioritize treatment for Veterans most in need of emergency COVID-19 care, do not report to our Emergency Department for COVID-19 treatment unless you have trouble breathing or severe symptoms. Do not report to our Emergency Department for COVID-19 treatment/testing if you have mild or no symptoms. Do not walk-in for non-emergency care: To schedule an appointment, call 412-822-3000 or send a secure message to your provider via MyHealtheVet.

COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for testing at University Drive.

