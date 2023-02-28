Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Virtual Veterans Town Hall

When:

Tue. Mar 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Get important VA updates and hear from VA Pittsburgh leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our virtual town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

 

Join via Webex:

https://bit.ly/3xLGXzN

Event number: 2760 965 2837

Event password: Z67PjGupm@5

 

Join by Phone:

1-404-397-1596 (access code 2760 965 2837)                            

Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.

