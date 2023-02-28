Virtual Veterans Town Hall
When:
Tue. Mar 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Get important VA updates and hear from VA Pittsburgh leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our virtual town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.
Join via Webex:
Event number: 2760 965 2837
Event password: Z67PjGupm@5
Join by Phone:
1-404-397-1596 (access code 2760 965 2837)
Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.