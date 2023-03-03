Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Warrior to Soul Mate

Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.

When:

Sat. Apr 29, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Cost:

Free

• Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• University Drive campus, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

HOW DOES WARRIOR TO SOUL MATE WORK?
Couples attend a one-day workshop where they learn practical skills to:
• Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
• Grow mutual respect
• Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
• Connect feelings with behaviors
• Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
• Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions

READY TO GET STARTED?
Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication
Workshop) or call 412-360-1832 for more information.

