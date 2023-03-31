Vocational Services Presents Veterans Job Fair 2023
Veterans Job Fair 2023
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Learning eXchange
Cost:
Free
Stop by our H.J. Heinz campus to meet with Veteran friendly Pittsburgh area employers. You can even apply on site!
Participating employers include:
- Allegheny Health Network
- Alstom
- Amazon
- Auberle Agency
- Auto Zone
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Giant Eagle
- Goodwill Industries
- Leidos
- Phipps Conservatory
- St. Mortiz
- Security Services
- U.S. Postal Service
For more information call: 412-552-0578