Vocational Services Presents Veterans Job Fair 2023

Veterans Job Fair 2023

When:

Wed. May 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Learning eXchange

Cost:

Free

Stop by our H.J. Heinz campus to meet with Veteran friendly Pittsburgh area employers. You can even apply on site!

Participating employers include:

  • Allegheny Health Network
  • Alstom
  • Amazon
  • Auberle Agency
  • Auto Zone
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Giant Eagle
  • Goodwill Industries
  • Leidos
  • Phipps Conservatory
  • St. Mortiz
  • Security Services
  • U.S. Postal Service

For more information call: 412-552-0578

