Advance Directive Fair at H.J. Heinz III Campus
Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Free
Our team is working to ensure Veterans still have a say in their health care even when they are too ill to make decisions. Stop by our Advance Directive Fair on our H.J. Heinz III campus to meet with primary care staff, chaplains and VBA staff to learn more, ask questions and fill out an advance directive in a private area.
Building 71’s lobby
If you’re interested in an advance directive but can’t make it to this event or the one on April 13 at University Drive (https://www.facebook.com/events/1399854967440009/), call 412-822-3000 and ask to speak with your primary care team social worker.See more events