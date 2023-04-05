Advance Directive Fair at University Drive
When:
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
University Drive atrium
Cost:
Free
Our team is working to ensure Veterans still have a say in their health care even when they are too ill to make decisions. Stop by our Advance Directive Fair at University Drive to meet with primary care staff, chaplains and VBA staff to learn more, ask questions and fill out advance directives in a private area.
If you’re interested in an advance directive but can’t make it to this event or the one on April 12 on our H.J. Heinz III campus (https://www.facebook.com/events/133592753011798), call 412-822-3000 and ask to speak with your primary care team social worker.See more events