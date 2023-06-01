Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Town Hall

Join our in-person Veterans Town Hall.

When:

Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Learning eXchange

Cost:

Free

Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care. Attend in person, via Webex or by phone.

Join via Webex:

Cisco Webex Meetings

Meeting number: 2761 104 4858

Password: 23mZ8WB6am@

- or -

Join by Phone:

1-404-397-1596 (access code: 2761 104 4858)

Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.

