Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Westmoreland County
When:
Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
150 Finoli Drive
Powers Hall
Greensburg, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.
