Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Westmoreland County

Veterans Town Hall on the move

When:

Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg

150 Finoli Drive

Powers Hall

Greensburg, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

