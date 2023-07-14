Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Belmont County

When: Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham 51110 National Road East St. Clairsville, OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

When:

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where:

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

51110 National Road East

St. Clairsville, OH 43950