Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Fayette County
Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move.
Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.
When:
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where:
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus
Swimmer Hall - Williams 14
2201 University Dr
Lemont Furnace, PA 15456