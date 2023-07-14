Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Fayette County

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move.

When: Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 2201 University Dr Swimmer Hall - Williams 14 Lemont Furnace, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

