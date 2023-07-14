Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Fayette County

Veterans Town Hall on the move

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move.

When:

Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

2201 University Dr

Swimmer Hall - Williams 14

Lemont Furnace, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

Last updated: