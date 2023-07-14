Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Beaver County

When: Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Community College of Beaver County 1 Campus Drive Learning Resources Center 9103 Monaca, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

When:

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where:

Community College of Beaver County

Learning Resources Center 9103

1 Campus Drive

Monaca, PA 15061