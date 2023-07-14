Skip to Content
Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Beaver County

Veterans Town Hall on the move

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move.

When:

Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Community College of Beaver County

1 Campus Drive

Learning Resources Center 9103

Monaca, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

