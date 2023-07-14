Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Washington County

Veterans Town Hall on the move

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership.

When:

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington County Veterans Affairs Office

95 West Beau Street

Crossroads Center

Washington, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

When:
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where:
Washington County Veterans Affairs Office
Crossroads Center
95 West Beau Street
Washington, PA 15301

See more events

Last updated: