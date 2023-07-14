Veterans Town Hall on the Move, Washington County

When: Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Washington County Veterans Affairs Office 95 West Beau Street Crossroads Center Washington, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend this Veterans Town Hall on the Move. Get important updates and hear from senior VA leadership. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

When:

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where:

Washington County Veterans Affairs Office

Crossroads Center

95 West Beau Street

Washington, PA 15301