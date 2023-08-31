Warrior to Soul Mate

Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.

Couples will learn practical skills to:

Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing

Grow mutual respect

Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love

Connect feelings with behaviors

Handle differences and reach goals as a couple

Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions

Ready to get started?

Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or contact our Chaplain Service at 412-360-1832 for more information.

Meals provided.