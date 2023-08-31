Skip to Content
Warrior to Soul Mate

When:

Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.

Couples will learn practical skills to:

  • Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
  • Grow mutual respect
  • Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
  • Connect feelings with behaviors
  • Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
  • Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions

Ready to get started?

Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or contact our Chaplain Service at 412-360-1832 for more information.

Meals provided.

