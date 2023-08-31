Warrior to Soul Mate
Warrior to Soul Mate
When:
Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.
Couples will learn practical skills to:
- Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
- Grow mutual respect
- Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
- Connect feelings with behaviors
- Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
- Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions
Ready to get started?
Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or contact our Chaplain Service at 412-360-1832 for more information.
Meals provided.See more events