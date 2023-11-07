Veterans Town Hall

Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Attend in person, via WebEx or by phone.

1. Join in person in the Learning Exchange on our H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215, building 71, Learning Exchange.

2. Join via Webex:

Go to: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mf85a5856faead97291fe0ce7cfacfb00

If prompted, use webinar/event number 2763 626 2859 and password 3TKkzQqm@23

3. Join via phone: