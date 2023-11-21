Acute Care Nurse Hiring Event

Experienced acute care nurses: stop by our University Drive campus on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Experienced acute care nurses: stop by our University Drive campus on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about our $7,500 sign-on bonus and student loan repayment program. We are seeking to hire experienced nurses, and we can interview you on the spot.

During the event, you can:

• Tour our facility.

• Interview with our nurse managers.

Free on-site parking! Bring your resume, including three references (two supervisory).

More about the position:

The positions offer a 72/80 work schedule (multiple shifts from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., and 11: 30 a.m. to midnight (with rotational holiday coverage). Employees in 72/80 schedules work 72 hours per pay period (three 12-hour shifts per week) but are paid for 80 hours per pay period. Employees in 72/80 schedules are still considered full time for benefits purposes and receive overtime pay for any hours worked over 72 hours per pay period.

Can’t make it to the event? Email your resume to our nurse recruiters at vhapthnurserecruit@va.gov or apply for open positions on www.usajobs.gov.

More about the bonus and student loan repayment:

• Sign-on bonus of $7,500 for a three-year commitment.

• Position is eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP), a student loan payment reimbursement program. You must meet specific individual eligibility requirements in accordance with VHA policy and submit your EDRP application within four months of appointment. Approval, award amount (up to $200,000) and eligibility period (one to five years) are determined by the VHA Education Loan Repayment Services program office after complete review of the EDRP application.