Quarterly VAPHS Veterans Town Hall

Join us for our next quarterly Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

Attend in person, via Webex or by phone:

1. Join in person on the University Drive campus, building 29, Learning Exchange, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.

2. Join via Webex at https://bit.ly/49pF2Sq

Webinar number 2825 396 9182

Webinar password 3PAhfZuc*86

3. Join via phone: