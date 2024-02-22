Quarterly Veterans Town Hall
Quarterly VAPHS Veterans Town Hall
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Building 29, Learning Exchange
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our next quarterly Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m.
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.
Attend in person, via Webex or by phone:
1. Join in person on the University Drive campus, building 29, Learning Exchange, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
2. Join via Webex at https://bit.ly/49pF2Sq
- Webinar number 2825 396 9182
- Webinar password 3PAhfZuc*86
3. Join via phone:
- Call 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code 2825 396 9182.
- Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.