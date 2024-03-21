Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration at VAPHS
When:
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Learning Exchange, Bldg. 51
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
We honor all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War and welcome them home.
Join us in recognizing them:
Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration
March 28 at 1:30 p.m.
Following the ceremony, representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, VA's Million Veteran Program and more will be available to answer questions.