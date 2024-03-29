2024 VAPHS Research Celebration
VAPHS celebrates VA Research
When:
Mon. May 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 29, Learning Exchange
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Save the date!
VAPHS celebrates VA Research with a special event featuring investigator presentations and awards.
9:00 a.m. | Early Career Investigator Poster Display and Presentations
10:15 a.m. | Early Career Investigator Oral Presentations
11 a.m. | Ceremony and Awards Presentation
Co-sponsored by the Veterans Health Foundation.