2024 VAPHS Research Celebration

VAPHS celebrates VA Research

When:

Mon. May 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 29, Learning Exchange

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Save the date! 

VAPHS celebrates VA Research with a special event featuring investigator presentations and awards.

9:00 a.m. | Early Career Investigator Poster Display and Presentations
10:15 a.m. | Early Career Investigator Oral Presentations
11 a.m. | Ceremony and Awards Presentation

 

Co-sponsored by the Veterans Health Foundation.

Last updated: