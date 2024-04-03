Skip to Content

Advance Directive Fairs

Coming this April to a location near you!

When:

Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) is holding a series of Advance Directive Fairs at its medical centers and outpatient clinics this April. Stop by a location near you to learn about advance directives and how you can start planning for what your care will look like in the end.

April 16

University Drive Campus                          Washington County                                Westmoreland County
4100 Allequippa Street                              VA Outpatient Clinic                                VA Outpatient Clinic
Pittsburgh, PA 15219                                  95 West Beau Street                                 5274 Route 30, Suite 10
                                                                             Crossroads Center, Suite 200               Greensburg, PA 15601-7833
                                                                             Washington, PA 15301-6800

April 17

H.J. Heinz III Campus                                 Belmont County                                        Beaver County
1010 Delafield Road                                    VA Outpatient Clinic                                 VA Outpatient Clinic
Pittsburgh, PA 15240                                   67800 Mall Ring Road                             300 Brighton Avenue, Suite 110
                                                                             Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215                    Rochester, PA 15074-2135
                                                                             St. Clairsville, OH 43950-1703

April 18

Monroeville VA Clinic
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146-2207

April 19

Fayette County
VA Outpatient Clinic
627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2
Uniontown, PA 15401-2200

Questions? Call VAPHS Social Work Services at 412-954-4192.

