Advance Directive Fairs
Coming this April to a location near you!
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) is holding a series of Advance Directive Fairs at its medical centers and outpatient clinics this April. Stop by a location near you to learn about advance directives and how you can start planning for what your care will look like in the end.
April 16
University Drive Campus Washington County Westmoreland County
4100 Allequippa Street VA Outpatient Clinic VA Outpatient Clinic
Pittsburgh, PA 15219 95 West Beau Street 5274 Route 30, Suite 10
Crossroads Center, Suite 200 Greensburg, PA 15601-7833
Washington, PA 15301-6800
April 17
H.J. Heinz III Campus Belmont County Beaver County
1010 Delafield Road VA Outpatient Clinic VA Outpatient Clinic
Pittsburgh, PA 15240 67800 Mall Ring Road 300 Brighton Avenue, Suite 110
Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215 Rochester, PA 15074-2135
St. Clairsville, OH 43950-1703
April 18
Monroeville VA Clinic
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146-2207
April 19
Fayette County
VA Outpatient Clinic
627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2
Uniontown, PA 15401-2200
Questions? Call VAPHS Social Work Services at 412-954-4192.