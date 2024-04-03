Coming this April to a location near you!

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: University Drive C Pittsburgh, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive Cost: Free





VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) is holding a series of Advance Directive Fairs at its medical centers and outpatient clinics this April. Stop by a location near you to learn about advance directives and how you can start planning for what your care will look like in the end.

April 16

University Drive Campus Washington County Westmoreland County

4100 Allequippa Street VA Outpatient Clinic VA Outpatient Clinic

Pittsburgh, PA 15219 95 West Beau Street 5274 Route 30, Suite 10

Crossroads Center, Suite 200 Greensburg, PA 15601-7833

Washington, PA 15301-6800

April 17

H.J. Heinz III Campus Belmont County Beaver County

1010 Delafield Road VA Outpatient Clinic VA Outpatient Clinic

Pittsburgh, PA 15240 67800 Mall Ring Road 300 Brighton Avenue, Suite 110

Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215 Rochester, PA 15074-2135

St. Clairsville, OH 43950-1703

April 18

Monroeville VA Clinic

421 Mall Circle Drive

Monroeville, PA 15146-2207

April 19

Fayette County

VA Outpatient Clinic

627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2

Uniontown, PA 15401-2200

Questions? Call VAPHS Social Work Services at 412-954-4192.