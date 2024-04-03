2024 Community Mental Health Summit
Moral Injury: Changing the Landscape of Mental Health
When:
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:15 pm ET
Where:
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum
4141 Fifth Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Join to enhance collaborative efforts between VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and community providers in meeting the mental health needs of Veterans and their families.
Things to know:
- Approved CEUs available.
- ASWB, ANCC, APA, CME, NBCC
- Lunch will be on your own.
- Soldiers and Sailors does not provide guest parking.
- Parking garage below front lawn is a public lot.
- Parking garage info (rates, hours of operation, height clearances, etc.) can be found at https://alcoparking.com/lot-garage/soldiers-and-sailors-parking-garage/