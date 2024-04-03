Skip to Content

2024 Community Mental Health Summit

Moral Injury: Changing the Landscape of Mental Health

When:

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:15 pm ET

Where:

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum

4141 Fifth Ave

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Join to enhance collaborative efforts between VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and community providers in meeting the mental health needs of Veterans and their families.

Things to know:

