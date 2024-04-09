Monroeville VA Clinic to host Military Sexual Trauma VBA Claims Clinic

When: Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Second Floor Conference Room 421 Mall Circle Drive Monroeville, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Monroeville VA Clinic Cost: Free





Representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office will assist Veterans impacted by military sexual trauma (MST) with filing disability compensation claims. To respect each Veteran’s privacy, all interviews will be conducted on a one-to-one basis with a VBA representative.

MST refers to sexual assault or threatening sexual harassment experienced during military service. MST includes any sexual activity during military service in which you are involved against your will or when unable to say no. Examples include:

Being pressured or coerced into sexual activities, such as with threats of negative treatment if you refuse to cooperate or with promises of better treatment

Sexual contact or activities without your consent, including when you were asleep or intoxicated

Being overpowered or physically forced to have sex

Being touched or grabbed in a sexual way that made you uncomfortable, including during “hazing” experiences

Comments about your body or sexual activities that you found threatening

Unwanted sexual advances that you found threatening