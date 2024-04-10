Vocational Services Presents Veterans Job Fair 2024

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Learning Exchange 1010 Delafield Road Pittsburgh, PA Get directions on Google Maps to H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Stop by our H.J. Heinz III campus to meet with Veteran friendly

Pittsburgh area employers. You can even apply on site!

Participating employers include:

Allegheny County

Airport Authority

Network

Charter Foods

City of Pittsburgh

Veterans Affairs

Department of Veterans Affairs

Giant Eagle

Omni Hotel

PepsiCo

St. Mortiz

Security Services

Postal Service

VA Resources will also be available.