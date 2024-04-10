Skip to Content

Veterans Job Fair 2024

Vocational Services Presents Veterans Job Fair 2024

When:

Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Learning Exchange

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Stop by our H.J. Heinz III campus to meet with Veteran friendly
Pittsburgh area employers. You can even apply on site!

Participating employers include:

  • Allegheny County
    Airport Authority
  • Allegheny Health
    Network
  • Amazon
  • Charter Foods
    (Taco Bell)
  • City of Pittsburgh
    Department of
    Veterans Affairs
  • General Electric
  • Giant Eagle
  • Omni Hotel
  • PepsiCo
  • St. Mortiz
    Security Services
  • United States
    Postal Service

VA Resources will also be available.

Last updated: