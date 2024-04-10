Veterans Job Fair 2024
Vocational Services Presents Veterans Job Fair 2024
When:
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Learning Exchange
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Stop by our H.J. Heinz III campus to meet with Veteran friendly
Pittsburgh area employers. You can even apply on site!
Participating employers include:
- Allegheny County
Airport Authority
- Allegheny Health
Network
- Amazon
- Charter Foods
(Taco Bell)
- City of Pittsburgh
Department of
Veterans Affairs
- General Electric
- Giant Eagle
- Omni Hotel
- PepsiCo
- St. Mortiz
Security Services
- United States
Postal Service
VA Resources will also be available.