Mission: Cancer Survivorship

Join our celebration honoring all who are living with a cancer diagnosis.

When:

Mon. Jun 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Atrium

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Have you or a loved one ever been diagnosed with cancer?

  • Receive information on VA and community cancer-care services and programs
  • Hear and share Veterans’ stories of success
  • Participate in games with the chance of winning prizes

