Mission: Cancer Survivorship
Join our celebration honoring all who are living with a cancer diagnosis.
When:
Mon. Jun 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Atrium
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Have you or a loved one ever been diagnosed with cancer?
- Receive information on VA and community cancer-care services and programs
- Hear and share Veterans’ stories of success
- Participate in games with the chance of winning prizes