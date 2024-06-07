VAPHS Veterans Town Hall and Open House
VAPHS to host Town Hall and Open House at Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic
When:
Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join our Veterans Town Hall and Open House at our state-of-the-art Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic.
Stop in for our Town Hall to get important updates from VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System leadership and VA representatives. Join us afterward for tours, information on VA resources, fun and fellowship!
Friday, June 21
- Town Hall, 3-4 p.m.
- Open House, Resource Fair and Tours, 4-6 p.m.