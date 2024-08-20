VAPHS to Host Sept. 16 Veterans Town Hall
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
When:
Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 71, Learning Exchange
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Our town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.
Participate in person, via Webex or by phone.
- Join in person in the Learning Exchange in bldg. 71 on the H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
- Join via Webex at bit.ly/3KTXNDb, webinar number 2822 196 5715 and password YKc4gSGb3$4
- Join via phone:
- Call 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code 2822 196 5715.
- Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.