VA Pittsburgh Overdose Awareness
Stop by our University Drive atrium to learn about overdose awareness and prevention.
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Atrium
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
You can:
- Speak with a pharmacist about how to use and obtain the potentially lifesaving Narcan medication for overdoses.
- Discuss treatment options with Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD) staff.
Can’t make it but want to learn more?
Contact CTAD at 412-360-6092.