VA Pittsburgh Overdose Awareness

Stop by our University Drive atrium to learn about overdose awareness and prevention.

When:

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Atrium

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

You can:

  • Speak with a pharmacist about how to use and obtain the potentially lifesaving Narcan medication for overdoses.
  • Discuss treatment options with Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD) staff. 

Can’t make it but want to learn more? 

Contact CTAD at 412-360-6092.

