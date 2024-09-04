Suicide Prevention Walk
Join us Sept. 13 for our Suicide Prevent Walk.
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 29, Learning Exchange
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Join our Suicide Prevention Team and Employee Whole Health to raise awareness, foster connections, and support one another as we walk to show solidarity and help break the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.
Sept. 13
- 11:30 a.m., University Drive, bldg. 29, Learning Exchange
- 11:45 a.m., H.J. Heinz III, bldg. 71, atrium
Walk intro (UD only):
- Chaplain remarks – Stephanie Gannon, chaplain
- ELT opening remarks – Robert Kling, associate director
- Special guest remarks – Dr. Thomas O’Toole, deputy assistant under secretary for Clinical Services
- Quick stretch – Dalan Zydel, exercise physiologist
RSVP today. Questions? Julie Appolonia.