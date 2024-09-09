Skip to Content

Anniversary Celebration and Resource Fair

We’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of our Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic.

When:

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

421 Mall Circle Drive

Monroeville, PA

Cost:

Free

Learn about VA resources available to you, make an appointment to resume your VA primary care in Monroeville, and enjoy refreshments.

Can’t make it? To:

  • make an appointment to see one of our primary care providers, call 412-822-3000 and press 5.
  • talk with a patient advocate about problems or concerns with VA health care that have prevented you from seeing us, call 412-360-3614.

