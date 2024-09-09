Anniversary Celebration and Resource Fair
We’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of our Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic.
When:
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA
Cost:
Free
Learn about VA resources available to you, make an appointment to resume your VA primary care in Monroeville, and enjoy refreshments.
Can’t make it? To:
- make an appointment to see one of our primary care providers, call 412-822-3000 and press 5.
- talk with a patient advocate about problems or concerns with VA health care that have prevented you from seeing us, call 412-360-3614.